Two Winners

CHICAGO WHITE SOX pitcher CARLOS RODON's no-hitter last WEDNESDAY night was a hit with a pair of listeners to the SOX's flagship radio station, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO, which gave away two 2021 NISSAN Rogues as part of its NISSAN No-Hitter Contest. The fans were notified of their wins on FRIDAY's edition of CARMEN DEFALCO and JOHN JURKOVIC's show. The station doubled up on the prize due to another game's postponement; one more car is available if a SOX pitcher throws another no-hitter this season.



GKB CHICAGO Market Manager MIKE THOMAS said, "NISSAN is a powerhouse brand as well as a great partner of ours, and the WHITE SOX have some powerhouse pitching. This no-hitter will go down in history and now two lucky ESPN 1000 fans will think about it every time they get in their new vehicle.”

