WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN artist ASHLEY McBRYDE will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of MAY. Beginning on MONDAY, MAY 3rd and continuing through FRIDAY, MAY 28th, McBRYDE can be heard sharing personal anecdotes and the latest Country music weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

“We are thrilled to partner with such an amazing talent for the month of MAY," said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. "ASHLEY McBRYDE has a loyal following in Southern CALIFORNIA and will have fantastic stories to share on-air.”

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

