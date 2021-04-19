Bouvard

A WESTWOOD ONE's corporate blog post by Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD highlights results from several studies that offer evidence of AM/FM radio's value to automotive sales as the pandemic eases and auto sales ramp up.

Among the highlights, a NIELSEN study indicates that heavy AM/FM radio listeners are 18% more likely than heavy TV viewers to make a major auto purchase and one-third of heavy AM/FM radio listeners intend to make an auto purchase in the next year; NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH says 40% of new car buyers in the U.S. cannot be reached with TV; Almost a quarter of persons 25-54 cannot be reached on linear TV, according to NIELSEN's Total Audience Repor; and a LEADSRX attribution study for iHEARTMEDIA showed a 17% lift in automotive dealer web traffic due to an AM/FM advertising campaign, mostly from new consumers.

