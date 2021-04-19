Roberts

RCS has added AARON ROBERTS to its sales team as National Sales Manager-UNITED STATES. ROBERTS was most recently CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE VP/Programming Communications & Special Projects.

Look for ROBERTS to focus on RCS products GSELECTOR, AQUIRA and REVMA. He'll also chair the RCS ACADEMY.

RCS VP/Sales-AMERICAS commented, "AARON is a perfect fit for our team of talented radio experts. AARON’s commitment to quality, professional radio is unmatched. We are excited to share his particular skills with our clients."

ROBERTS can be reached at (615) 636-4374 and aroberts@rcsworks.com.

« see more Net News