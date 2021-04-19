Sold

The FCC database shows that ENTRAVISION HOLDINGS, LLC's sale of Tropical WNUE-F (SALSA 98.1)/DELTONA-ORLANDO, FL to RADIO TRAINING NETWORK, INC. (NET NEWS 4/19) carries a price of $4 million plus an LMA before closing. As noted in a separate story, RADIO TRAINING NETWORK has flipped the station to Contemporary Christian as JOY FM 98.1.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTING CORPORATION (WQBS-F/CAROLINA, PR and WIOA/SAN JUAN, PR, temporary antenna due to lightning strike) and HOPE & HEALING MINISTRIES, INC. (KVHH-LP/TURLOCK, CA, backup transmitter with reduced power while main transmitter is repaired and reinstalled).

ALELUYA BROADCASTING NETWORK has requested a Silent STA for K201EU/KATY, TX due to transmission line repairs.

And LOUISVILLE CHAPTER, INC. has closed on the assignment of WFMP-LP/LOUISVILLE to WFMP LOW POWER RADIO INC. for no consideration.

