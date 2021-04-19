Sounds New, And Strangely Familiar

FACEBOOK unveiled its new initiative to add audio to its network of offerings with features looking to compete with CLUBHOUSE and other social audio services as well as adding sound and music to stories with audio creation tools within the FACEBOOK app, and access to podcasts in the app as well.

The CLUBHOUSE-like feature, dubbed Live Audio Rooms, is expected to be available to all users by SUMMER; it will be tested within Groups and with celebrities labeled Public Figures by FACEBOOK. The feature will also be released on the Messenger app. Unlike CLUBHOUSE in its present form, Live Audio Rooms will allow recording to convert a conversation into a podcast, and the rooms will be captioned. Finally, creators and public figures will have access to the Stars monetization platform and more options for purchase and subscription, and an Audio Creator Fund is being established by FACEBOOK to aid emerging audio creators while getting early feedback on the new platform.

Podcasts are coming to FACEBOOK "within the next few months," allowing users to listen while using the app or with the app backgrounded. The platform will also offer recommendations for more podcasts.

The new audio tools will allow users to create "Soundbites" -- audio clips -- and will launch in beta form over the next few months with a small group of creators testing the platform and creative possibilities. The tools will be available directly in the FACEBOOK app and will include access to FACEBOOK's Sound Collection as well as mixing and editing capabilities, speech-to-text, and voice morphing.

