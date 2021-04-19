May 1st Album Release Party

DROPKICK MURPHYS return to the virtual arena-sized stage on SATURDAY, May 1st at 8:30p (ET) for the "TURN UP THAT DIAL ALBUM RELEASE PARTY FREE LIVE STREAM CONCERT" fueled by DEATH WISH COFFEE…and sponsored by YOU. This streaming performance --with no in-person audience -- will celebrate the APRIL 30th release of DROPKICK MURPHYS’ 10th full-length studio album, Turn Up That Dial, via band-owned BORN & BRED RECORDS. It will be simulcast worldwide via www.DKMstream.com and will feature a completely new set with songs from the band’s new album, along fan favorites.



Instead of charging for tickets to the TURN UP THAT DIAL ALBUM RELEASE PARTY FREE LIVE STREAM CONCERT, the band will "pass the virtual hat"” to take donations to help support their efforts to keep paying their employees, and a portion of donations will go to charity.



Last month, "DROPKICK MURPHYS ST. PATRICK’S DAY STREAM 2021...STILL LOCKED DOWN" logged over 1 million views.

