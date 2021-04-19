Rachel Kamos, HyperExtension Founder & CEO



LOS ANGELES-based sync licensing company HYPEREXTENSION has launched its publishing division, in partnership with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, the global publishing arm of WARNER MUSIC GROUP. As part of the deal, WARNER CHAPPELL will oversee administration for the new HYPEREXTENSION publishing division, in addition to offering support for HYPEREXTENSION songwriters through its Creative Services department.

Over the last 10 years HYPEREXTENSION has built a reputation for providing exemplary music from around the world to all platforms of visual media, including film and television, advertising, trailers, and more. The first signings to the new HYPEREXTENSION publishing division include ERIK MATTIASSON (MELPO MENE), CHRISTOPHER BARNES (GEM CLUB), and HENRY MACLEAN and DYLAN GROSSMAN (MARYANNE BOLD).

HYPEREXTENSION Founder and CEO RACHEL KOMAR said, “I started working in music half of my life ago, finding undeniable musical talent, helping build their careers, and watching them grow. I am thrilled to have found such a wonderful partner in WARNER CHAPPELL. This partnership has opened us up to new opportunities on a global scale, for our growing roster of exceptionally talented writers, all the while respecting and supporting our artists-first ethos.”

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC EVP and Global Synchronization Leader, RICH ROBINSON, added: “We’re always looking to partner with companies that share our approach to getting songwriters heard and supporting them at all stages of their careers. RACHEL and the HYPEREXTENSION team have curated a talented roster of writers and artists, and we’re excited to join forces to find new opportunities for these incredible songs.”

