Tuesday, April 27th

INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) has announced GARY SPURGEON, Partner and COO of CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK, will present "The Future of Local 24/7 Syndicated Formats," as part of the group's "Members Only Webinar Series." It will take place on TUESDAY, APRIL 27th at 2p (ET). SPURGEON will share his insights on the state of local 24/7 syndicated formats.

SPURGEON said, “The next generation of 24/7 syndication has arrived. Radio station operators can now save significant money and time, without sacrificing programming quality and localization. In this informative IBA members only webinar, radio owners and operators will learn the simplicity and ease in the delivery technology behind today's 24/7 music format functions and execution.”

IBA Pres. RON STONE and CEO of ADAMS RADIO GROUP added, “There are affordable ways to grow and entertain listeners through independent syndication. CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK is quickly becoming an incredible option for independent radio with their formats and innovative entertainment, and our members will benefit from hearing directly from GARY.”

The IBA Webinar Series provides its members the opportunity to learn from the industry's brightest influencers from the sales, programming, marketing and promotions, business, engineering, employment, and social media arenas, with an aggressive bi-monthly schedule of speakers throughout the year.

