Korgul (photo: Chris Gillyard Photography)

SUSIE KORGUL has joined JVC MEDIA Country WOTW (103.1 THE WOLF)/ORLANDO as morning co-host, effective TODAY (4/19). She is paired for “The Morning Wolfpack” show with current morning host CHAD HALLMARK, who is also the company’s Dir. of Marketing and Client Services for FLORIDA.

KORGUL most recently was MD/midday host at AUDACY Hot AC WOMX (MIX 105.1)/ORLANDO until her departure in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 1/4). Prior to joining WOMX in 2013, she worked at Top 40 WBVD (95.1 KISS-FM)/MELBOURNE, FL; Top 40 WAPE/JACKSONVILLE, FL; and with the syndicated “MIKE HARVEY Show.”

“Over the years, I have been blessed to work with and learn from so many wonderful people in the radio industry,” she said. “When the opportunity came to join 103.1 THE WOLF, to tackle the challenges and feel the excitement of building a new morning show, plus stay here in the city I love, it was an easy decision to say yes! I can’t thank PD MURPH, Director of Programming STEVIE DEMANN, JVC Executive SHANE REEVE, and JVC CEO/President JOHN CARACCIOLO [enough] for putting their faith in me. CHAD and I are ecstatic to introduce ‘The Morning Wolfpack’ to Central FLORIDA and give Country music fans original, relatable, engaging, and fun morning radio!”



Added MURPH, “SUSIE is a veteran in the ORLANDO market, with amazing talent, who is also involved in many community initiatives. The dynamic between CHAD and SUSIE is going to attach itself to the hearts of the audience, and I’m looking forward to the very bright and winning future of ‘The Morning Wolfpack’ with CHAD and SUSIE.”

Congratulate her here.

