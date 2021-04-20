-
Thomas Rhett Is Most Added With 'Country Again'
Congratulations to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT, who earned new 117 MEDIABASE adds for his single, "Country Again," making it the most-added record at Country radio this week. The song, which now has a total of 118 MEDIABASE stations on board, debuted at #35 on the MEDIABASE chart.
Kudos to THE VALORY MUSIC CO. Pres. GEORGE BRINER, VP/Promotion CHRIS PALMER, VP/Promotion & Digital ASHLEY SIDOTI, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion AMY STALEY, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion CHRISTY DINAPOLI, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DON GOSSELIN, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion ADAM BURNES, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion BROOKE NIXON, and Coord./Promotion ATHENA PUHARIC.