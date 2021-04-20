Signs Up For Triton Tracker

WNYC STUDIOS, the podcast production arm of NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO, has subscribed to EDISON RESEARCH's Podcast Consumer Tracker.

"We are so happy to welcome WNYC STUDIOS to our family of subscribers,” said EDISON RESEARCH SVP TOM WEBSTER. “We have served NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO in a variety of capacities for nearly 15 years, and we are honored to be a part of their podcast strategy.”

