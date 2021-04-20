Tommy Brown

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP has inked GRAMMY-nominated producer/songwriter/artist TOMMY BROWN to an exclusive, global publishing deal.

The co-creator of numerous chart-toppers, BROWN worked with ARIANA GRANDE on all six of her studio albums including executive-producing the most recent album ‘Positions’ which went to #1 and features the hit song “Positions” and “34+35” which peaked at #2. BROWN also co-produced global hits “Holy” by JUSTIN BIEBER ft. CHANCE THE RAPPER, “Ice Cream” by BLACKPINK ft. SELENA GOMEZ, “thank u, next,” “7 rings” and “Boyfriend” by ARIANA GRANDE, “Make Believe” by JUICE WLRD, “Candy” by MACHINE GUN KELLY ft. TRIPPIE REDD, “Dinero” by JENNIFER LOPEZ ft. DJ KHALED and CARDI B, “Rich” by MEGAN THEE STATLLION, produced several songs on MEGHAN TRAINOR's second album, "Thank You," and more.

Commented UMPG Chairman/CEO JODY GERSON, “TOMMY is the real deal. He is a top-notch songwriter and producer, and he is one of the best earlier identifiers of talent. I’m thrilled to welcome him to UMPG and look forward to having loads of success together.”

Added BROWN, “Thank you JODY GERSON, DAVID GRAY and UMPG. I’ve always had great long-term business with UNIVERSAL and I’m happy to be joining the publishing family. UMPG is a first-class support system for creatives and I look forward to making history together.”

UMPG Co-Head A&R DAVID GRAY said, “I’ve known TOMMY for years now and I am so impressed with the talented, creative producer he is today. I want to thank Jody and our UMPG team for their support. This is the beginning of what will undoubtedly be a successful and thriving partnership.”

The agreement builds upon BROWN’s relationship with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, who he partnered with in 2019 to launch CHAMPAGNE THERAPY MUSIC GROUP.

