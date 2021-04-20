Watertown, SD

ALPHA MEDIA/WATERTOWN, SD, held its 21st annual SANFORD CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK RADIOTHON on APRIL 14th and 15th, raising more than $135k through its local stations, Country KDLO (96.9 KLDO COUNTRY), Country KSDR-FM (NEW COUNTRY KS93) and Hot AC KIXX. It was the largest dollar amount in the history of the event.

Market Manager BRENDA RORVICK commented, “The power of these radio stations coupled with the generosity of our community, sponsors, and friends never ceases to amaze me. We would like to send out a huge thank you to our generous listeners for their contributions to this RADIOTHON to help the kids at SANFORD CHILDREN's HOSPITAL. I am very proud of our ALPHA MEDIA WATERTOWN staff for giving their on air talents and time; and for the generous donations from our sponsors and members of our area communities.”

Money raised from the WATERTOWN RADIOTHON supports children receiving medical care at SANFORD CHILDREN's HOSPITAL in SIOUX FALLS, SD, which was completed in 2009.

