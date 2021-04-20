Herbie Hancock (Photo: Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY and OSCAR winner HERBIE HANCOCK will be virtually honored by THE FRIENDS OF JAZZ AT UCLA on FRIDAY APRIL 30th at 7:30p (PT). The event will stream live from the BARBARA MORRISON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER sponsored by KJAZZ and THE RALPH EHRENPREIS PERFORMANCE FUND.

APRIL is JAZZ APPRECIATION MONTH and BARBARA MORRISON will host “A Song for HERBIE” to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY with original compositions honoring HERBIE HANCOCK. These days the celebrated musician is also professor at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, LOS ANGELES' UCLA HERB ALPERT SCHOOL OF MUSIC.

Tribute performances by special guests will include; GRAMMY Nominated vocalist FREDA PAYNE, pianists PAUL CORNISH, STUART ELSTER and ELDER GINDROZ, bassist MICHAEL SAUCIER, drummer PETER BUCK, and UCLA GLOBAL JAZZ vocal students ARYA HORA & LAUREN BREWSTER. ANTHONY “TONY” WHITE will emcee the event.

All the proceeds from this event will benefit THE BARBARA MORRISON JAZZ SCHOLARSHIP FUND at the UCLA HERB ALPERT SCHOOL OF MUSIC.

To donate visit here.

« see more Net News