WKCT-WDNS/Bowling Green Host And Creative Dir. Steve Meredith Dies
April 20, 2021 at 4:47 AM (PT)
DAILY NEWS BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk WKCT-A-W281BV (TALK 104)/BOWLING GREEN, KY afternoon "DRIVE TIME" host STEVE MEREDITH died SATURDAY (4/17) at 54 after a long illness, according to the BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS.
MEREDITH, a WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY graduate, became WKCT's afternoon host in 2015; he also served as Creative Dir. and weekend/fill-in host at sister Classic Rock WDNS (D93).
A funeral is scheduled for FRIDAY (4/23) at CONE FUNERAL HOME in BOWLING GREEN.