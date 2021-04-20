Meredith

DAILY NEWS BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk WKCT-A-W281BV (TALK 104)/BOWLING GREEN, KY afternoon "DRIVE TIME" host STEVE MEREDITH died SATURDAY (4/17) at 54 after a long illness, according to the BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS.

MEREDITH, a WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY graduate, became WKCT's afternoon host in 2015; he also served as Creative Dir. and weekend/fill-in host at sister Classic Rock WDNS (D93).

A funeral is scheduled for FRIDAY (4/23) at CONE FUNERAL HOME in BOWLING GREEN.

« see more Net News