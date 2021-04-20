Ian Holder (Photo: LinkedIn)

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has promoted IAN HOLDER to SVP/Creative. Based in the NEW YORK office, he will be responsible for contributing to the company’s A&R initiatives throughout the U.S. and will help lead its growing presence in ATLANTA, GA.

Chairman/CEO JON PLATT said, “IAN has been critical to the success of SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING’s songwriters, and I am incredibly proud of IAN’s growth, passion and instincts as a creative executive. I’m equally proud of his emergence as a leader – I look forward to working alongside Ian in this next chapter as he continues creating unique opportunities for our songwriters.”

HOLDER said, “We are living in a powerful moment where music continues to move culture, and it is a privilege to connect with songwriters every day and uplift their artistry. I’m humbled to work alongside JON, who has been an incredible mentor, and I’m grateful to collaborate further with the team at Sony Music Publishing as we continue supporting and growing our creative community."

