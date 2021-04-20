CMB For College Students

CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS is focused on college students who have interest in the radio industry. CMB University will take place NOVEMBER 12-13 in NASHVILLE, TN where top radio industry professionals, students, advisors, and those with a passion for a radio career will come together.



CMBU is two days of education, mentorships, networking, collaboration, panel discussions, Q&A, breakouts, and even a few surprises. Registration is very affordable at only $50, and that includes all meals. Find out more here.

