KSOS Listeners Donated 15k Bottles

FAITH COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian KSOS (90.5)/Las Vegas listeners were inspired by CAPITOL/CMG artist TOBYMAC’s song, “Help Is On The Way,” to help stock SERVING OUR KIDS FOUNDATION with enough bottled water for the summer.

SOS Radio DJs collected bottled water, drive thru style, at the SOK warehouse last Saturday. SOS Radio listeners generously gave over 15,000 bottles of water in only three hours. Plus, BARCODE BURGERS donated 2,424 bottles of water and challenged other restaurant owners to drive up and help the kids of CLARK COUNTY. TOBYMAC also joined the cause and donated 2,500 bottles of water.



SOS Radio Morning Show Host, SCOTT HERROLD shared, “When the school year wraps up in May, food insecure students have new challenges. We wanted to make sure SOK was stocked with enough water for the summer. We had lots of listeners drive through with carloads full of water. We also had student volunteers unloading the vehicles & stocking the warehouse all morning with us. They love what SOK does for their friends at school.”

