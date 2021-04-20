New Parnership

SIRIUS XM RURAL RADIO CHANNEL 147 has partnered with the URBAN AG REPORT to deliver urban agriculture news, data, and trending information to listeners across the globe.

CHANNEL 147 OM TERRY BELLO said, "The URBAN AG REPORT, the most reliable source for the latest News in Urban Agriculture, can now be heard daily on SIRIUS XM RURAL RADIO CHANNEL 147. We are committed to providing the latest and most thought-provoking info on Urban Agriculture to our massive subscriber base of 35 million people."

FRESH COMMUNITIES HOLDINGS CORPORATION CEO MIKE JONES added, "Thanks to the quality and integrity of the URBAN AG REPORT, farmers, agriculturists, food producers, and others will have access to the most cutting-edge information to improve their business while discovering amazing things.

"Most Black and Brown communities are doing quite well in farming and food production, but their stories are never heard. This partnership will help highlight Urban farming and STEM Agriculture Technology while educating and informing tens of millions of listeners in this critical sector of our society."

URBAN AG REPORT GM GARY BERNSTEIN said, "We remain committed to urban agriculture's growth and development. This type of powerful collaboration will spark new ideas and opportunities, attract corporate sponsorship, get government attention, and most importantly get discovered by consumers helping folks live happier and healthier lives."

