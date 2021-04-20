Hoenig, Scott

DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA has named THE PLAYERS TRIBUNE Exec. Dir. and former ESPN THE MAGAZINE Editor-in-Chief GARY HOENIG as Executive Editor and THE PLAYERS TRIBUNE Head of Conten CARL SCOTT as Executive Director of Audio. Both will report to SKIPPER, the CEO.

“We’re grateful to have GARY and CARL bringing their experience and passion to MEADOWLARK,” said SKIPPER. “GARY’s ability to identify and develop a story is distinct, as he has displayed at each stop of his illustrious career. In CARL, we’re gaining a true content expert with an excellent sense for storytelling, audio and design.”



“GARY brought me to ESPN when I was in my early 20s. He took a young nobody from MIAMI and helped shape me into a national voice,” said LE BATARD. “Many years later, he also helped me move away from writing into the kind of entertainment that had more communal laughter and was less lonely. He has been instrumental in my professional happiness and I’m thrilled to be reunited with a mentor.”

“I’ve worked with JOHN and DAN for more than two decades, but this is the first chance to join them as true collaborators and partners,” said HOENIG. “Joining this team is truly a professional dream come true.”



“It's no exaggeration to call this an all-star team,” said SCOTT, who co-created the basketball podcast "KNUCKLEHEADS WITH QUENTIN RICHARDSON AND DARIUS MILES.". “I'm excited to join the squad and expand our audio network into new and groundbreaking territory. To have DAN and SKIPPER's vote of confidence in that effort is truly humbling.”

