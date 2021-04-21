Pak (Photo: CAA)

SUCHIN PAK, host of the LEMONADA MEDIA podcast "ADD TO CART" and a veteran reporter and former MTV NEWS host, will host the INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU's virtual IAB 2021 PODCAST UPFRONT (subtitled "Listen Up!") MAY 11-13. PAK will be joined by co-hosts each day, with WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK "BAD WITH MONEY" host GABY DUNN on MAY 11th, STITCHER "JUICY SCOOP" host HEATHER MCDONALD on MAY 12th, and NPR "THROUGHLINE" hosts RUND ABDELFATAH and RAMTIN ARABLOUEI on MAY 13th.

“With a pulse on news, pop culture and the cultural moment, SUCHIN will bring a unique voice to this year’s event,” said IAB Media Center VP ERIC JOHN. “She is someone who breaks boundaries across TV and podcasting, and we’re excited to have her lead us through three days of content, creativity and insights on the power of podcasts.”

“Podcasting is now ingrained in our culture and has become a critical medium to inform, entertain and engage. The IAB PODCAST UPFRONT brings together the top publishers, content creators and platforms,” added PAK. “It is an honor to be hosting this year’s event, and I look forward to working alongside these trailblazing co-hosts to unveil the next evolution in podcasting.”

« see more Net News