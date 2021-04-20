New Trustees

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO has added four new members to ts Board of Trustees. Joining the board are THOMSON REUTERS VP/Head of Internal Communications and Change Management JEANNINE BEFIDI; WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Pres. MIKE PALMER; INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS General Counsel/Corporate Secretary BRYAN PHILLIPS; and THRIVENT CHARITABLE IMPACT & INVESTING CEO MANDY TUONG.

“We are eager to welcome these impressive and accomplished leaders to our board,” said Chair JIM DWYER. “JEANNINE, MIKE, BRYAN and MANDY share a passion for our mission, and with the terrific knowledge they hold in their respective fields, we’re excited to learn from them and add their perspectives to our public service.”

