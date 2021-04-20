Debuts Today

Designer and television personality RACHEL ZOE and her husband RODGER BERMAN are hosting a new podcast for SIM SARNA's CLOUD10 MEDIA and iHEARTRADIO. "WORKS FOR US," debuting TODAY (4/20), features ZOE and BERMAN interviewing other celebrity couples about their relationships, with guests including JESSICA ALBA and CASH WARREN, TOMMY HILFIGER and DEE OCLEPPO, NATE BERKUS and JEREMIAH BRENT, THE HOME EDIT’s CLEA SHEARER and JOANNA TEPLIN, and others.



ZOE said, “I wanted to do a podcast centered around relationships because, over the years, people have honestly spent more time talking to me about their relationships -- in every sense of the term -- than they have talked to me about fashion and style,” said Zoe.



“RACHEL and RODGER have such incredible chemistry, and it’s fun to see that in action on WORKS FOR US,” said SARNA. “They get so excited about their guests’ stories that they often complete each other’s interview questions.”

