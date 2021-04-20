New Campaign

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and nonprofit CREATIVETS are continuing their partnership with a new campaign featuring new music releases on the 20th of every month in tribute to the 20 veterans that commit suicide every day. This month’s release, “They Call Me Doc” featuring VINCE GILL, AARON LEWIS and DAN TYMINSKI, follows the release of “Rise Above,” featuring CRAIG CAMPBELL; “Until It Feels Like Home” featuring BLACKJACK BILLY; and “Workin’ In The Dirt,” featuring CHRIS FERRARA ,which was released in alignment with National VIETNAM War Veterans Day.

Future tracks to be released in the upcoming months will feature Country artists including JUSTIN MOORE, CRAIG MORGAN, HEATH SANDERS and more. The money raised from the song streams will go directly towards helping veterans.

“We’ve seen time and time again the healing power of music not only help our program participants, but also those American heroes who have access to listen to these songs,” said CREATIVETS co-founder/Executive Dir. RICHARD CASPER. “Our mission with this music series is perhaps counterintuitive to the music industry’s normal strategies. We aim to reach the right audience, not necessarily the largest audience, and I love the fact that our friends at BIG MACHINE are okay with that fact. I know first-hand how isolating it can feel, sitting at home, not feeling like anyone can understand what you’ve gone through. With [AMAZION’s] ALEXA now in homes across this country, if we can save one life in this process by making these musical stories readily available, our efforts will be worth it.”

The partnership between BIG MACHINE and CREATIVETS began last JUNE (NET NEWS 6/12/20).

« see more Net News