MISSOURI LAWYERS MEDIA Editor and former PITTSBURGH MAGAZINE Editor-in-Chief and PITSBURGH POST-GAZETTE reporter/editor CINDI LASH is joining PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION, operator of News-Talk WESA and Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH, as Executive Editor, starting MAY 12th.

“CINDI is already a well-known name in PITTSBURGH journalism, and we are thrilled to welcome her back to take up this newly-created role within our organization,” said CEO TERRY O'REILLY. “She has been honored with regional and national awards and is recognized widely not just as a terrific journalist, but for her ability to grow and lead teams of reporters and editors across legacy and new media platforms.”



“With considerable anticipation, I'm delighted to join PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING and to return to western PENNSYLVANIA journalism,” said LASH. “At a time when PITTSBURGH’s media landscape faces critical challenges, PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING has built a formidable newsroom that reflects its role as a singular source of essential news and information as well as its mission to serve, engage and inspire the region.”

