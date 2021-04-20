New Slate

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT's CURIOUSCAST podcast network has announced the pending launch of two new podcasts, one fictional series and one investigatory journalism series, and the addition of an existing podcast for its third season.

The new shows are "CHINA RISING," a ten-episode look at modern CHINA hosted by GLOBAL NEWS Sr. Correspondent JEFF SEMPLE, debuting MAY 13th, and the fictional "ESCAPING DENVER," a bi-weekly fictional series following the exploits of a couple trapped miles under DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, launching on JUNE 7th. The existing series joining the network is the sci-fi "MARSFALL," which starts its third season on MAY 24th.

“Telling powerful stories and introducing new voices is why we created the CURIOUSCAST PODCAST NETWORK,” said CORUS Dir./Streaming and Podcasting CHRIS "DUNNER" DUNCOMBE. “These three new podcasts build on that goal and push us into brand new lanes in podcasting.”

