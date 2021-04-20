Musgraves (Photo: Lev Radin/Shutterstock.com)

INTERSCOPE RECORDS and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) NASHVILLE will partner to jointly release KACEY MUSGRAVES' forthcoming album, set to release later this year. Under the new partnership agreement, the labels will collaborate on domestic and international marketing, and radio promotion for MUSGRAVES' upcoming release.

“KACEY is one of the most powerful storytellers in music today, a true albums artist who creates potent song collections that are timeless,” said INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M Chairman & CEO JOHN JANICK. “We are truly delighted to have her as part of our INTERSCOPE RECORDS family, and look forward to working alongside the UMG NASHVILLE team and her manager, JASON OWEN, to deliver this important project to audiences around the world.”

"I have never worked with anyone whose cultural reach is so vast,” said UMG NASHVILLE CEO & Chairman MIKE DUNGAN. “This artist and her music have thrived in so many diverse environments. KACEY, the music, and the career deserve the broadest base of experience and expertise. We have discussed some type of cross label partnership for her music for a couple of years now, and this is the perfect fit. We’re excited to partner with our friends at INTERSCOPE on the next chapter of KACEY MUSGRAVES.”

Added UMG NASHVILLE Pres. CINDY MABE, "Her clever songwriting, adept storytelling, vulnerable and real emotional delivery, and her overall ‘take me or leave me’ spirit have translated through genre, time, space and culture. She simply connects. As we begin to set up her new music, it made sense to once again push the boundaries to reach more fans around the world as we continue to serve the fans who have been here from the beginning.”

INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M Vice Chairman STEVE BERMAN said, "KACEY's unique approach to making music and her overall boundless creative presentation is innovative and absolutely exciting. We are so happy to welcome her into our INTERSCOPE family.”

