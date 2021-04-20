Podcast Update

APPLE's "SPRING Event" on TUESDAY (4/20) included a brief mention of the company's revamp of its podcast app and the addition of the ability for shows to offer paid subscriptions.

CEO TIM COOK offered little specific detail about the paid subscription option, but did note that it will roll out next month in 170 countries and regions, giving podcasters the option of charging for podcasts, offering ad-free versions, and early access. The app will also offer "channels," curated groupings of shows.

In a press release, SVP/Internet Software and Services EDDY CUE said, “Fifteen years ago, APPLE took podcasts mainstream, offering creators a premier, open platform to inform, entertain, and inspire hundreds of millions of listeners around the world. Today, APPLE PODCASTS is the best place for listeners to discover and enjoy millions of great shows, and we are proud to lead the next chapter of podcasting with APPLE PODCASTS Subscriptions. We’re excited to introduce this powerful new platform to creators around the world, and we can’t wait to hear what they make with it.” Initial partners include TENDERFOOT TV, PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES, RADIOTOPIA, QCODE, NPT, the LOS ANGELES TIMES, THE ATHLETIC, and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT. LEMONADA MEDIA jumped in shortly after APPLE's announcement with "LEMONADA Premium," a paid subscription offering, and children's podcast producer PINNA also announced that it will offer its existing subscription package through APPLE PODCASTS as well.

The event also unveiled the company's new AirTags, which attach to items like car keys and use APPLE's FindMy network to track them when lost, coming APRIL 30th with pre-orders this FRIDAY; a purple iPhone 12; expansion of the APPLE Card to allow spouses and family members to share accounts; a trailer for the second season of APPLE TV+'s hit comedy "TED LASSO"; an upgraded APPLE TV 4K; new desktop iMac models using the M1 CPU; and improved iPad Pros.

