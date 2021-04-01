Partnering With Wondery

NANCY GLASS' production company GLASS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP is partnering with WONDERY on a slate of new podcasts, reports DEADLINE. The new shows include "BODIES IN THE BALLROOM." a true crime series about the murder of five member of a NEW JERSEY family in 1971, coming this SUMMER; a second season of "CONFRONTING" is also projected for later this SPRING, this time focusing on the COLUMBINE high school massacre; and the continuation of "DATING DIARIES: QUESTIONS AND CONFESSIONS."

The company has also added Head of Podcast Production and Development duties for VP/Business Affairs ANDREA GUNNING and has added the role of Head of Podcast Strategy and Development for VP/Business Development BEN FETTERMAN.

