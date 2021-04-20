Sold

NIA BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Classic Country WYKB (JAX 105.3)/FERNANDINA BEACH-JACKSONVILLE, FL to NORSAN MEDIA, LLC for $1 million plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, FULL SMILE, INC. is selling noncommercial Oldies KIRL/OSAGE BEACH, MO to ORION CENTER, INC. for $60,000.

Applying for STAs were AZTEC CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC. (WNWR-A/PHILADELPHIA, temporary operation from construction permit site while construction is completed); GRIFFIN LICENSING, L.L.C. (KVOO-F/TULSA, reduced power due to damage to transmission line or antenna); receiver RICHARD J. SAMSON (KBOZ-A and KOBB-A/BOZEMAN, MT, reduced power due to problems with transmission equipment and nighttime directional array; KOBB-F/BOZEMAN, MT, reduced power due to equipment problems); and HERBERT M. HOPPE REVOCABLE TRUST (WMIN-A/SAUK RAPIDS, MN, nondirectional at reduced power while phasing system rebuilt)

And CUMULUS LICENSING, LLC has filed a notification with the Commission that it will take WFAS-A/WHITE PLAINS, NY to all-digital operation on MAY 24th.

