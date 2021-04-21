Cedella Marley

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) announced TUESDAY, (4/20) the launch of TUFF GONG COLLECTIVE (TGC), a new joint venture with CEDELLA MARLEY, CEO of the BOB MARLEY GROUP. TGC is a global partnership that encompasses new film and television projects, as well as recorded music from artists signed through the venture. CEDELLA will oversee TGC and her son, SOUL REBEL, joins TGC as Creative Director.



CEDELLA MARLEY, the first born of BOB and RITA MARLEY, is an award-winning recording artist, producer, author and fashion designer. She serves as the CEO of the BOB MARLEY GROUP OF COMPANIES, Director of the BOB MARLEY FOUNDATION and oversees MARLEY HOLDINGS. In 2014, CEDELLA was appointed Global Ambassador to the REGGAE GIRLZ, JAMAICA’s Women’s Football Program to support the team’s advancement to the WOMEN’S WORLD CUP in CANADA.



TGC will also participate in new film and television projects with UMG through POLYGRAM ENTERTAINMENT. Current projects include a feature animation project with WALT DISNEY CO. that is being written by KENYA BARRIS. The project is intended to be a love letter to the late MARLEY’s legendary music and to the people of JAMAICA. CEDELLA MARLEY and DAVID BLACKMAN, UMG’s Head of Film and Television Development and Production, will produce the film along with E. BRIAN DOBBINS from PRINCIPATO-YOUNG ENTERTAINMENT.



CEDELLA MARLEY said, “I’m thrilled to embark on this next chapter of my father’s legacy, continuing to bring art and music to the world. TUFF GONG COLLECTIVE will allow us to find new creative platforms to introduce new generations to my father’s music but will also give us the ability to cultivate the next generation of music artists and creators.”



DAVID BLACKMAN added, “I’m excited to work with Cedella and the TGC team to bring to life the rich stories and the abundance of creativity rooted in the MARLEY universe. CEDELLA exemplifies the MARLEY tradition, shining a light on diverse stories rooted in resilience and determination that resonate with audiences globally.”

