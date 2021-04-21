Charese Fruge, Angie Morales

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks mornings and so much more with KCIX (MIX 106)/BOISE co-host ANGELA (ANGIE) MORALES.

Discussing her arrival in BOISE and chemistry with the show's well-established host MOUG, ANGIE said, “Admittedly, my formal career in radio has been short. But I joined MOUG on air in BOISE in JULY 2020. By OCTOBER, our show was nominated for IDAHO’s BEST RADIO SHOW, which was insane to find out. MOUG had been on air with a different co-host for 6 months prior to my arrival, and the show was fine. But there is a magic and chemistry between us that is undeniable. And it seems people took notice."

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE talks shop and life and a bit of everything else with one of our industry's fearless females. This week, find out about ANGIE MORALES here.

