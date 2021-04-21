Lynn McDonnell



They say you are nothing until you've been fired in the radio or records business. There's a lot of truth to that, and in honor of this week's ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, LYNN MCDONNELL covers this topic in 'Inside Project' as well as on her panel THURSDAY APRIL 22th, at 1PM with KLOS Radio Personality KEVIN RYDER.

Most of us feel a giant whole in our hearts and a loss of identity when we lose our jobs in the entertainment business and we give up hope. But LYNN reminds us this week that we are not alone, especially since the pandemic hit. Read the full article "You Are Not Alone" here.

« see more Net News