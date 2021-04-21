Stangel (Photo: LinkedIn)

As hinted when veteran sales executive GREG STANGEL was announced as Managing Director last week (NET NEWS 6/14), OSIRIS MEDIA has entered a sales joint venture with TALKHOUSE, with STANGEL managing the arrangement.

TALKHOUSE Pres. IAN WHEELER said, "We've admired OSIRIS for awhile now, so it's very exciting to partner with our friends there to explore more meaningful ways to get podcast creators paid for their work. GREG brings a very thoughtful, qualitative approach to sponsorship that aligns perfectly with the ethos of this new venture. We hope and believe we can create a better model for independent sustainability in audio and that that's something we can scale for other independent audio entities."

"We have a ton of respect for what TALKHOUSE has been building, and the way that their team thinks about delivering high quality music and entertainment content to passionate fans," said OSIRIS MEDIA CEO RJ BEE. "This partnership represents the perfect convergence of our companies' view on the value we can deliver to sponsors, along with GREG's track record and hustle, which will serve all of, and our listeners, incredibly well."

