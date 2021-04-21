Tim Moore

In this week's "Consultant Tips," TIM MOORE asks the question, "Can Radio Cope With Vulnerability?" In order to do so he says, "Strategize for the big picture; capitalize on short term opportunities that may never come around again. Manage for the long run but as the COVID crisis fades, focus on short term opportunities!"

MOORE adds, "It's all about leadership!" Click here to read the full article and find out what the three critical factors for a successful leadership worthy of a legacy are.

