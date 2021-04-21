TCR (L-R: Matt, Serina Perez, Nicasio & Tino Cochino)

THE YEA NETWORKS syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO show looks to be adding a new member to its team. The normally filterless and outspoken NICASIO was left speechless when his longtime girlfriend, AMBER told him she was pregnant.

After being in shock for a few days NICASIO commented, "Words can’t describe how excited I am to take on this new journey and role as a new father! I’m super excited to share it with the listeners on-air and to get their crazy different perspectives on parenthood. We can’t wait to welcome our little one to the world in October! #BabyTorres2021”

The entire TINO COCHINO RADIO team is ecstatic and can't wait to weave BABY TORRES into the show.

TINO COCHINO RADIO is now in over 60 markets. For information on TCR hit up scott@yeanetworks.com or Mikey@tinocochinoradio.com.

