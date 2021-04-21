September 10-12 In Mansfield, OH

"Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival" is returning for a third year this Fall with headliners SLIPKNOT, ROB ZOMBIE, and MUDVAYNE in MANSFIELD, OH on SEPTEMBER 10, 11 & 12 at the historic grounds of the OHIO STATE REFORMATORY (made famous by the movie "The Shawshank Redemption").

The lineup also will include A DAY TO REMEMBER, MASTODON, HALESTORM, CHEVELLE, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, BEARTOOTH, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, ASKING ALEXANDRIA, STEEL PANTHER, FEVER 333, THE HU, POP EVIL and more.

CLOWN from SLIPKNOT said, “After 20+ years on the road, it’s always wonderful to experience new things. We are excited to be a part of 'Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.' It will be great to get back out there and be with our family again. Stay safe and see you soon.”

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS founder DANNY WIMMER said, “We know firsthand what it’s like to grow a high concept festival from scratch, and the challenge of taking a great event to the next level. It always starts with the music, but you also need to create a great experience. We’ve been so impressed with 'Inkcarceration,' and how quickly it became a must-see show on the festival calendar. Tattoos are such a central part of the rock n’ roll lifestyle –something that fans are always talking about on our own socials – and it’s such a unique location. I’ve toured the OHIO STATE REFORMATORY, and it’s an experience you don’t want to miss. DWP is excited to have the opportunity to bring 'Inkcarceration' to that next level.”

For more info go to www.Inkcarceration.com.

« see more Net News