Atlanta Hip-Hop Concert

RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA will hold their "BIRTHDAY BASH 25" concert on JULY 17th. It will take place at the GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY'S CENTER PARC STADIUM. The lineup of Hip-Hop artists will soon be announced.

RVP/GM TIM DAVIES said, "We're excited to bring back "BIRTHDAY BASH" and know it will be a highlight for ATLANTA after such a challenging year. We've moved the event to an outdoor stadium and implemented COVID-19 safety protocols to make "BIRTHDAY BASH 25" one of the safest and most enjoyable shows ever."

PD DEVIN STEEL added, "The timing couldn't be better for the city to embrace music and have some fun. The biggest artists in the world will come together on one stage, one night for an event they will remember forever."

Tickets will go on sale on APRIL 30th. For more information check here.

