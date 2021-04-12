Pittman and Denver

"It's been awful, it's been weird, and it's also been instructive," iHEARTMEDIA CEO BOB PITTMAN said of the past year as he opened the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT on WEDNESDAY morning (4/21) in conversation with ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER. "I think we've learned an awful lot," PITTMAN said, adding "I think we're going to come out of it... and I think we're going to be a better company and a better society as a result." He voiced confidence that the economy is "coming back," likening the conditions to the recovery after a natural disaster and predicting a "snap back" of the economy. He touted his company's status as a "multiplatform company" and said that he is excited because "audio's hot... people are looking anew at audio," including podcasts, and that with television viewing moving to non-advertising-supported subscription streaming platforms, audio is poised to take advantage of the shift of advertising dollars.

Asked of localism is dead in light of centralization of programming operations, PITTMAN replied that localism is more important than ever, but he pointed to the need for the programming to reflect that localism rather than being in the market itself ("no one knows where we live anymore, and no one cares"). He said that technology has allowed the company to broadcast from any place in the world, a boon during the pandemic, and "hyperfocus" on "music that's right for the community" and personalities who don't have to live in the market; he added that artificial intelligence will increasingly aid in improving program. The company, PITTMAN said, has to think in terms of "If we started this business today, how would we operate?" rather than thinking in terms of the business as it was 100 years ago. Putting put-of-market talent in smaller markets, he insisted, allows those stations to air talent that it could not have previously afforded, while maintaining local music logs and imaging and not requiring programmers to convince talent to move.

Regarding attracting talent to the industry, PITTMAN pointed to how, when he and DENVER started, stations had switchboard operators and other personnel who are no longer needed, stressing that to answer DENVER's question, he had to separate nostalgia for the old days of radio from conditions of today. "All of us have to let go of our old world," he insisted, "and understand what really exists today," adding that the industry has added jobs to replace the old jobs, shifting from "rote work" that can be handled better with AI to "thinking work." He said that younger, more entrepreneurial workers "want to build their own good old days" and are looking for companies with which they can do that.

PITTMAN related how cable television built its advertising sales business to what podcasting is experiencing, with huge yearly percentage jumps, but added that while the barrier to entry in podcasting ls low, the barrier to entry to be a successful podcast is high, crediting his company's purchase of STUFF MEDIA and experience selling radio advertising for iHEART's success in the medium. Meanwhile, PITTMAN contended that the competition from streaming music platforms "replaced the CD player" rather than cannibalizing radio, which, he said, provides companionship the streamers do not ("it's not about the music, it's the companionship.... what do friends do when their hanging out? Play music."). He also insisted that research shows that radio remains a primary source of music discovery, likening SPOTIFY, TIKTOK, and other platforms to what MTV was when he was there, building songs to a level big enough for radio to notice and play them but not themselves breaking them into hits.

Pointing to data showing that listening did not decline much during the pandemic and actually "went way up" on mobile devices during the pandemic and only showed decreases in PPM data, PITTMAN suggested, "I think we have a PPM issue," noting that in the opening months of the pandemic, most people did not go outside their houses, and thus were far less likely to put on their PPM devices to measure listening.

« back to Net News