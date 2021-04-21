Special For AAAS

NUVOODOO's session at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021 on WEDNESDAY morning (4/19) offered a treasure trove of information from three studies, the Ratings Prospects Study, Daily Tracking Study of consumer attitudes in the pandemic, and a special ASAP perceptual study conducted for the event two weeks ago.

In the Ratings Prospects Study, among those likely to participate in a PPM panel, the top reason to do so -- 58% agreeing -- was "getting paid for your participation," something that NUVOODOO Pres. CAROLYN GILBERT observed has been consistent in each of the 17Ratings Prospects Studies the company has conducted; the chance to win cash awards or being offered gift cards tied for second at 47%.

As for what listeners are thinking in 2021, the Daily Tracking Study data indicated hesitancy to travel, a still significant minority being hesitant to get vaccinated (especially in the SOUTH and MIDWEST), and, confirming the general perception, a large percentage of people working from home (and starting a little later in the day) and expecting to continue to work from home after the pandemic; the work-at-homes are still listening to AM/FM radio, but not via actual radio receivers. Listening via an app is stronger than using non-car radios ("they're antiques," GILBERT asserted). Likely radio ratings participants are also more likely to own smart speakers, which are mostly installed in the bedroom, living room, and kitchen. FM station streams do get usage through smart speakers, but smart speaker listeners are more likely to listen to streaming services.

Asked if they care about AM/FM stations, a majority of ratings likelies (65%) said they do care, but that percentage plummets to 30% among those 18-34 years old. Men are more likely to care about the stations than women, and Country P1s are more likely to care about stations. The numbers are mixed for the relevance of DJs, with a strong majority of ratings likelies (68%) saying the care about radio personalities but 49% of the total audience either thinking they'd be better off without the DJs or not caring either way. Notably, asked to agree or disagree with the statements "I like stations with live DJs" and "I'd listen a lot more to a station where the DJs were really funny," while majorities in all demographics agreed with both statements, those 18-24 were far more likely to disagree. As for radio news, most demographics said that news every hour would not make them listen more (although the 35-44 demo and ratings likelies leaned the other way).

Other data points included social media usage (YOUTUBE leading FACEBOOK, usage in JANUARY 2021 slightly down from its JUNE 2020 peak, TIKTOK rising, NUVOODOO EVP/Perceptual Research LEIGH JACOBS noting that FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE "remain foundational for heavy TSL ratings likelies"); and contesting remaining a strong interest among ratings likelies, especially cash giveaways, with $1,000 prizes more effective than $500 prizes, but significant percentages thinking radio contests are rigged (GILBERT suggesting that showing and promoting winners helps counter that perception).

