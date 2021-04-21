Top: Farber, Kutscher, Stone Bottom: Callaghan, Generali

NIELSEN AUDIO's measurement of radio audiences has come under scrutiny in recent years, and the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021 took note of the issues surrounding PPM and diary measurement in a WEDNESDAY afternoon session moderated by RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER, who noted renewed interest from advertisers as the pandemic eases. Her point was reinforced by NIELSEN SVP/Sales Dir. LAURA KUTSCHER, who pointed to PROCTER & GAMBLE going from resisting radio to being among its biggest advertisers.

RCS Pres./CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI stressed the need to measure radio's reach, while ADAMS RADIO GROUP Pres./CEO and INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION founder RON STONE called ratings for smaller markets "incredibly important" but added that "we need to see consistency" in the numbers; he raised the issue of how, while "local businesses are coming back strong," major national account dollars haven't trickled down to smaller markets. FUTURI Dir./Enterprise Partnerships ERIN CALLAGHAN added that NIELSEN numbers are now being augmented by additional data from her own company and many others to paint a more complete picture of the audience.

The panel also discussed how NIELSEN is measuring listening through devices other than traditional radio, like smart speakers and mobile, and KUTSCHER noted that in diary markets, people are more likely to write down a station's name and not distinguish whether they listened over the air or via another device; she and STONE agreed about the need to be able to combine broadcast and streaming listening to get a complete picture of the audience. Citing lifestyle and habit changes prompted by the pandemic, CALLAGHAN said that a radio brand extends beyond the traditional signal to time-shifting, podcasts, and other ways of listening; as for selling that, FARBER said "a listener is a listener," however they access the content.

The session was preceded by a production and imaging showcase, presided over by KELLY "K3" DOHERTY, STAXX WILLIAMS, and JOHN FROST and sponsored by BENZTOWN.

