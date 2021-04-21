Top: Diaz, Martin Bottom: Farag, Adams

DEF JAM RECORDINGS EVP/Head of Promotion NICKI FARAG moderated a session on programming local radio at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021 on WEDNESDAY afternoon (4/21), with a panel of programmers who oversee both local and national programming.

AUDACY SVP/Programming and Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN said he thinks of streaming as "WALMART" where people sample music and can buy it or not, providing data points for programmers, but he added that he does not see "a mass exodus" from radio to streamers. As for the pandemic's effect, he cited artists "going through the same things we were going through" for the preponderance of ballads in the past year, and he added that NIELSEN "punished" contemporary formats during the pandemic but may have reflected listeners seeking "comfort food" in familiar, classic-based music formats. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 Brand Coordinator and Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3)-Top 40 KYLD (WILD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO PD MARK ADAMS agreed and said streamers "aren't directly competitive with what we do," unable to match local content and the overall brand experience, although "early music adopters," unlikely to be listening to radio in the first place, are gravitating to streaming services.

CUMULUS Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA OM/PD and corporate VP/Contemporary LOUIE DIAZ said he uses streaming as a tool for programming his local station but "it's just one tool of many." He added that if he only used streaming charts to guide his playlist, "we'd be the fifth Hip Hop station in ATLANTA."

ADAMS, advocating for new ways of proceeding as the pandemic recedes and the industry moves forward, said, "There are no good answers in life that are met by 'hey, that's the way we always done things'... Once upon a time, we worried about artist separation, in a completely different way than we do now. And we worried about, oh, how many male singers could you play back-to-back in a quarter hour, and, oh, should you have two female DJs in back-to-back dayparts, and, oh, wait a minute, what's progression look like through the categories and, oh, hey, you can't play a new song this much, or how many spins should you have as an A before it's a down power, and we can go on and on and get super esoteric...The rules are broken, and the people who are going to be most successful in the coming six months, twelve months, 24 months are people who have one eye on the past in terms of 'what are good practices and precedents that we know can deliver strong product to our listenership,' and at the same time, we have to be willing to say, 'That doesn't work anymore, and let's do something totally different because that's what consumers want.' And just because that's not what we've done in the past, that's not a good reason not to do it."

On delivering local content, the topic of local content and voicetracking talent in multiple markets led ADAMS to point to the quality of the talent being elevated to those positions, and how technology is "aiding them to become better and better" with local customized content. MARTIN added that localism is about "what comes out of the speakers, and not necessarily where the studio is." FARAG noted how young talent is telling her that they are finding avenues to enter the business cut off by the use of out-of-market voicetracking to handle what used to be entry-level positions, and asked whether a newcomer should send out audio, emails, or use social media to get attention, MARTIN suggested that they can do all of it ("send your audio to everybody... shoot me an email").

The panel closed with a discussion of diversity, with ADAMS pointing to more morning shows headed by women, and MARTIN saying radio's job is to "reflect the audience" with a staff that "knows how to speak to the audience."

