Partners With Big Brothers Big Sisters

iHEARTMEDIA is working with BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF AMERICA (BBBSA) to spread the mentoring message on iHEARTMEDIA stations. iHEARTMEDIA has chosen BBBSA for it's COMMUNITIES SPOTLIGHT MEDIA GRANT PROGRAM.

iHEARTMEDIA is running a series of PSAs on stations and on the iHEARTRADIO app. The PSAs are focused on recruiting BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS mentors, particularly Black men.

BBBA Pres. & CEO ARTIS STEVENS said, "We appreciate the support of iHEARTMEDIA and the opportunity to reach more volunteers and to share our message. With 30,000 kids still waiting for a mentor, the power of this message will inspire caring adults to get involved and support their local BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS agencies."

STEVENS has joined iHEARTMEDIA's BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK (BIN) Advisory Board. Advisory Board members work to help create real, positive and lasting societal change through BIN.

iHEARTMEDIA BIN Pres. and iHEARTMEDIA Metro Markets Division Pres. TONY COLES added, "Thousands of young people across the U.S. are facing social isolation due to the pandemic and the need for connection is even stronger within Black communities that were hardest hit. Through iHEART's partnership with BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF AMERICA we hope to increase equity for all youth, and especially those lacking male role models or those that have experienced loss due to the pandemic. BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS has been positively influencing young lives for over a century and the need for male volunteers right now is critical to their mission."

Look for iHEARTMEDIA to take a leadership role at BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF AMERICA 2021's BIGGER TOGETHER virtual National conference JUNE 28-JULY 1. Over 3000 BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS leaders and staff will connect for training, professional development and peer-sharing.

