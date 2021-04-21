Baker

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFAB-A/OMAHA afternoon host CHRIS BAKER is under fire for a racist tweet posted after the DEREK CHAUVIN trial verdict on TUESDAY (4/20), according to a report in the OMAHA WORLD-HERALD.

The tweet, since deleted, read "Guilty!" above an animated GIF of what appears to be African men in loincloths doing a tribal dance. The tweet was later deleted but screenshots are widely circulating on social media.

iHEARTMEDIA/NEBRASKA Area Pres. C. TAYLOR WALET told the WORLD-HERALD in an email, "We are aware of the completely inappropriate tweet that was posted late Tuesday afternoon. Please know that this does not represent our viewpoint or our values; we take this situation very seriously and are reviewing it internally in order to take appropriate action."

