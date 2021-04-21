Baker

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFAB-A/OMAHA afternoon host CHRIS BAKER has been fired for posting a racist tweet after the DEREK CHAUVIN trial verdict on TUESDAY (4/20). The tweet, since deleted, read "Guilty!" above an animated GIF of what appears to be African men in loincloths doing a tribal dance. The tweet was later deleted but screenshots are widely circulating on social media.

After initially saying that BAKER's situation was being reviewed internally by the station, iHEARTMEDIA/NEBRASKA Area Pres. C. TAYLOR WALET on THURSDAY fired BAKER; in a statement quoted by crosstown NBC affiliate KMTV and identical to an earlier statement except for the last sentence, WALET said, "We are aware of the completely inappropriate and unacceptable tweet that was posted late TUESDAY afternoon. Please know that this does not represent our viewpoint or our values, and we take this situation very seriously. Accordingly, CHRIS BAKER’s employment with our Company has been terminated."

BAKER's page was removed from the station's website sometime WEDNESDAY (4/21). JOSH JOHNSON was on the air in BAKER's place WEDNESDAY afternoon, joined by OMAHA POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION President TONY CONNER for an extended discussion of the CHAUVIN case and policing. Neither BAKER nor the tweet were mentioned on the show.

