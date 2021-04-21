Simon, Goldstein, the Daulers

What's your Plan B if your radio career is in trouble? Is it a good idea to have a podcast going, just in case? A panel moderated by ALL ACCESS VP/News-Talk-Sports-Podcasting PERRY MICHAEL SIMON at the ALLL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021 WEDNESDAY (4/21) explored how the podcasting game is working for radio refugees, with expert testimony from people who have successfully made the transition.

Former ATLANTA radio personality JEFF DAULER related the story of how, after being let go by then-ENTERCOM Hot AC WSTR (STAR 94)/ATLANTA, he and his wife CALLIE put a plan into action to start a podcast. JEFF said he had "dabbled" in podcasting and had a hosting account abd podcasts that lasted only a few episodes, but had not until then considered the podcast as a more permanent venture; he added that only after the show took off did it become elevated to more than just something to do while looking for another radio job. Social media, he said, helped get loyal listeners to find the show; CALLIE said that they gave themselves six months to see what would happen ("kinda in the back of our heads thinking, hey, we could just go for another radio job") but by the end of the six months, "it was going so well that he didn't have to look for another job."

AMPLIFI MEDIA's STEVE GOLDSTEIN was also on hand to provide perspective from a macro viewpoint, noting that "podcasting is fundamentally different from broadcasting, and there are a lot of broadcasters who get confused from that," specifically that podcasting is "lean in" (listeners looking for a defined niche of content) as opposed to radio's "lean back" status (more passive listening); He praised JEFF and CALLIE for having a concept for their show before starting it, something he said many podcasters fail to do in advance of a show's launch.

The panel also covered marketing, monetization (JEFF and CALLIE use an outside rep firm for ad sales), show prep, and other aspects of podcasting as a business.

