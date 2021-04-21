Richmond, VA

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE has launched Classic Hip Hop WXGI THE BOX (950-A/99.5)/RICHMOND, VA translator (W258DC) and WTPS (1240-A/102.7)/PETERSBURG, VA. translator (W258DC). The property is currently airing music without air personalities as of yet.

URBAN ONE purchased the former ESPN stations from RED ZEBRA MEDIA three years ago (NET NEWS 4/24/17).

The deal made it possible for RADIO ONE to expand the coverage of R&B WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3)/WASHINGTON DC to WDCJ (92.7)/PRINCE FREDERICK COUNTY, MD.

