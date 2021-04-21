Another Platform For Editorial Cartoons

The POLITICAL VOICES NETWORK, the progressive radio platform, and COUNTERPOINT, the editorial cartoon platform, have joined forces to add COUNTERPOINT cartoon content to PVN's website. The cartoons, which come from across the political spectrum and include PULITZER PRIZE winners NICK ANDERSON (TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY), KING FEATURES SYNDICATE's DARRIN BELL, and the LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL's MIKE RAMIREZ as well as MICHAEL DEADDER, who recently joined the WASHINGTON POST, will be posted TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS, accompanied by text commentary. CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP represents PVN for advertising and sponsorship sales.

"We are excited to work with POLITICAL VOICES NETWORK and CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP in a mutually beneficial relationship that can help take Counterpoint to the next level,” said ANDERSON, COUNTERPOINT Exec. Dir., who founded the site after exiting the HOUSTON CHRONICLE. "Since BENJAMIN FRANKLIN's Join, or Die, cartoons have pushed the national political conversation forward -- with good humor. Our aim is to foster a balanced, approachable, and entertaining debate over the most important issues in our country today.”

“One of the most enduring and popular aspects of political opinion and commentary has been that great and especially American tradition of the political cartoon,” said PVN Co-Founder RON HARTENSTEIN. “The combined objective for COUNERPOINT and POLITICAL VOICES NETWORK is to expand both the audience for this top-flight creative content and fan sponsorship and support of this format. Thanks to this alliance we’ll be able to entertain fans with a service that blends seamlessly with our existing multiplatform offerings in a convenient destination for multi-format viewpoints on the day’s news.”

