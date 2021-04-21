Cannon (Photo: Facebook)

Former RESORT BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk WGMD/REHOBOTH BEACH, DE host and DELMARVA PENINSULA radio veteran WAYNE CANNON died MONDAY (4/19) of pulmonary fibrosis at 72.

CANNON worked at several stations in the market, including WETT-A/OCEAN CITY, MD, WWTR/BETHANY BEACH, DE, and WSEA and WZBH/GEORGETOWN, DE and reported on WBAL-A/BALTIMORE as "The Man In The Sand" before joining FM talker WGMD in 1993, retiring in 2013 but continuing to contribute through 2020. He also served as OCEAN CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE President.

A special tribute show on WGMD hosted by MIKE BRADLEY will air FRIDAY (4/23) 7:20-8:30a (ET).

